Kristin Cavallari is set to make a cameo appearance on 'The Hills'.

The 33-year-old TV star - who previously appeared on the reality series between 2009 and 2010 - has confirmed she's once again poised to make an appearance on the popular programme.

She said: ''I'm going to make an appearance on 'The Hills'. I don't know what I can and can't say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.

''I'm excited! I'm actually very excited. I think it's going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.''

Kristin also confirmed she hasn't filmed any scenes for the show at the moment.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They just started filming. I don't know when I will start filming or what's happening yet, but I will be.''

Asked whether her husband, Jay Cutler, will make an appearance on the show, Kristin responded: ''Oh, my God. Wouldn't that be funny? No, he's not.

''He would never. He wouldn't do it. I can barely get him to do 'Very Cavallari' ... He's the best.

''I think secretly he has fun doing it. He would never admit it. I can tell. He's really good at it. He's coming into his own.''

What's more, Kristin revealed she doesn't yet know whether she'll be sharing scenes with her old flame Brody Jenner.

Asked about the possibility, she replied: ''I don't know. I would also like to know. I don't know what to expect.

''It's a whole new production team, so hopefully it's not as manufactured, but we will see. I'm happy to be a part of an iconic show, 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills'.

''I mean, it's cool and I think it's awesome that people are still so invested in that here we are 10 years later.''