Kristin Cavallari has fired one of her social media managers.

The 32-year-old reality star faced criticism for her followers over an ''insensitive'' post shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday (11.09.19) - the anniversary of the shocking terrorist attack which his New York in 2001 - in which she stood on the pavement in the Big Apple wearing a short, plunging black dress.

The post was captioned: ''NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember.''

However, an insider explained the picture had been taken the day before and was ''supposed to be posted'' that evening, but the employee shared it at the wrong time, prompting disciplinary action to be taken.

The source told People magazine: ''An employee took it upon herself to post it Wednesday with her own caption.

''The employee was fired.

''Kristin feels bad about the situation.''

The 'Very Cavallari' star's followers had slammed the post as being ''super insensitive'' and in ''poor taste''.

The caption has now been changed and simply reads: ''NYC for 24 hours.''

Kristin - who has children Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, three, with husband Jay Cutler - previously admitted she hates firing people and almost ''threw up'' the first time she had to dismiss one of her employees.

Speaking earlier this year, she said: ''There's nothing comfortable about firing somebody.

''I just fired my first person not that long ago and I honestly felt like I was going to throw up. I hate doing it. I haven't had to do it that much -- let's just clear that up. But I have had to do a couple and it's awful. It's extremely difficult and I really want no part of it.''