Kristin Cavallari's reality TV show has been renewed for a second series.

The 31-year-old beauty has confirmed that her hit E! programme 'Very Cavallari' will return to screens next year for a second instalment - made up of 10 one-hour episodes - after the first season proved a huge success with viewers.

She said in a statement: ''I couldn't be happier that 'Very Cavallari' will be returning for season two. I had the best time filming our first season and feel like we are just getting started, so I can't wait to come back for more next year!''

'Very Cavallari' follows Kristin's life in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband Jay Cutler and their three children; Camden, six, Jaxon, four, and Saylor, two, as well as the drama involving the staff at her shop, Uncommon James.

The renewal means that Kristin probably won't be returning to 'The Hills' - which she starred in from 2006 to 2010 - after MTV announced earlier this week that they were rebooting it as 'The Hills: New Beginnings' in 2019.

The updated show will reunite original cast members alongside their children, friends, and other familiar faces, and follow their professional lives in LA.

'The Hills', was a spin-off of 'Laguna Beach' and followed Lauren Conrad as she tried to make a name for herself in the fashion world. Lauren left in season five, and Kristin took over as the lead star.

Kristin previously said she wouldn't trade her time on 'The Hills' ''for the world''.

She said: ''It got me to where I am today.''

But she admitted she can't bear to watch old episodes of the show.

She added: ''If I did watch them I would cringe. I think MTV played them a couple summers ago and my husband Jay put them on as a joke to mess with me. It was definitely cringeworthy - I know what I did! I know what happened.''