Kristin Cavallari's husband Jay Cutler says he chooses ''98 percent'' of her outfits.
Kristin Cavallari's husband styles her.
The 31-year-old television personality's husband Jay Cutler - who was an American football quarterback for 12 years - has revealed he chooses ''98 percent'' of her outfits.
In a clip from the series premiere of 'Very Cavallari', she holds two jumpers up and asks her husband: ''All right, what does one wear to a photoshoot? Which one do you think?''
Picking one up straight away, he said: ''You know what? I think I pick out 98 percent of your clothes. Do people know that I style you?''
However, Kristin disagrees and Jay gets involved to help her put the jumper on without ruining her hair.
He teased: ''I have to pick out your clothes, I have to dress you.''
To which she quipped back: ''Good thing I have you. What would I do without you?!''
Meanwhile, Kristin previously revealed she keeps the ''spark alive'' with her husband by always missing each other when they're apart.
The 'Hills' star said: ''I have always said: it's kind of nice to miss each other. I think that's how we've always kind of kept our spark alive. Jay just signed with the Miami Dolphins, so he's in Florida. Some days it's crazy and I can't wait for bedtime and other days I'm like, 'Okay, it's actually not that bad.'
''Honestly, I think communication and it's so much easier said than done. I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship. You can't just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don't that's probably when you start to get in trouble. And, I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn't perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that's what you just have to do.''
