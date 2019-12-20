Kristin Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler have very different ideas about conflict.

The 32-year-old reality TV star admitted that she and her spouse - who tied the knot in 2013 - approach arguments differently and she approached him about it in the new trailer for 'Very Cavallari' season three.

Kristin can be seen telling her husband: ''We speak two different languages when it comes to conflict.''

This comes after the star recently threatened to move out of the family home over Christmas decorations, when Jay asked to put up a blow-up Christmas figure outside the house to mark the festive period.

She said: ''I really love Jay's enthusiasm for decorating for Christmas. However, sometimes there's a few casualties ... I can't do blow-ups. I refuse to have a blow-up. I will probably move out.''

And Kristin revealed her husband considers himself to be an ''authority'' on Christmas because he had grown up in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Speaking on the 'A Very Merry Cavallari' holiday special, she said: ''Jay grew up in a little teeny-tiny town, called Santa Claus, Indiana. And this place is truly Christmas year-round. You know, all the streets are like Candy Cane Lane and Rudolph Road. And he thinks that makes him an authority on Christmas.''

Kristin previously revealed her and her spouse Jay have decided to have a low-key Christmas at home this year because it's too stressful trying to travel with the kids.

She said: ''We are just going to stay put at our house. It's too hard to travel with three little kids - Santa isn't great at that! My family will come a few days before Christmas then Jay's family a couple days after but it will just be us on Christmas Eve and Christmas. My dad always made homemade meatballs and sauce Christmas Eve, so I've kept that up with my family. Also, long before Elf On the Shelf, my parents had the elves come a week before Christmas and if we were good, we got a little something in our stocking, and if we were bad, we got coal. So we do that with our kids as well. Hopefully, we don't have to give out any coal this year!''