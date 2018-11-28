Kristin Cavallari has remembered her late brother Michael three years after his death and has dubbed him her family's ''guardian angel''.
Kristin Cavallari's late brother is her family's ''guardian angel''.
The 'Hills' star knows her sibling Michael, who passed away three years ago, is watching over her and her family - her husband Jay Cutler and their three children, Camden, six, Jaxon, four, and Saylor, three.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I was just talking to my mom about it. We definitely feel him around sometimes, which is special. Today's actually the three-year anniversary of his passing, so it's kind of crazy. Thanksgiving is a tough time for us, but we definitely feel like he's watching over us. He's my kids' little guardian angel, so it's nice ... There's a part of me that's like, I wish I could talk to him and show him everything that's been happening. But then, I also feel like he probably knows, you know? Like him passing truly made me a much more spiritual person and really look inward and find what I really believe in. And I definitely feel like he's around and he knows what's going on. So it's all good, you know?''
And Kristin also took to social media to pay tribute to Michael, who went missing in early December 2015 and was later found dead.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Home from a busy morning and thinking of my brother. Today is the 3 year anniversary of his passing and I think this year is one of the hardest - as it's real now. He's not coming back and the shock is finally gone. Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you.''
