Kristin Cavallari has put a ''lot of work'' into her relationship.

The 'Hills' star - who has sons Jaxon, three, and Camden, four, and 19-month-old daughter Saylor with her husband Jay Cutler - admits relationships can be tough but says communication is key.

She said: ''Honestly, I think communication and it's so much easier said than done. I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship.

''You can't just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don't that's probably when you start to get in trouble.

''And, I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn't perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that's what you just have to do.''

And the 30-year-old television personality admits having three children makes it difficult for the pair to make time for each other.

She added to Us Weekly: ''God, I'll be the first to admit it - especially with three little kids! It's hard. You have to make time for each other and try to get out of routine here and there. It's much easier said than done. It really is difficult sometimes.

''We have a lot of great tools that we learned from therapy and I think that was the most beneficial part. Just learning how to communicate and walking away with some great tools, which we'll always be able to use.''

Meanwhile, Kristin previously revealed she is ''proud of the way'' she has raised her children.

She shared: ''I'm very comfortable with being a mom, and I'm proud of the way that we've raised our kids.

''I've done a few controversial things apparently, but I'm so confident in my decisions and my kids are happy and healthy, and that's all I care about.''