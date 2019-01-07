Kristin Cavallari used an IV drip to prepare for the Golden Globes.

The 32-year-old actress took a serious approach to preparing for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards and revealed her unique way of ensuring a rejuvenated and glowing appearance by injecting an IV drip into her arm.

The 'Very Cavallari ' star shared an image of herself receiving the IV on her Instagram stories with the caption: ''Getting red carpet ready''.

It's said the treatment visibly improves the appearance of enlarged pores, revitalises dull skin and overall complexion, hydrates and plumps the skin and reduces fine lines.

The 'Hills' star tagged Los Angeles clinic Dripology - who provide a beauty boost drip containing a formula of nutrients and supplements which claim to flush out toxins and give skin, hair - in the post.

The blonde beauty stole the spotlight at the glitzy event - where she served as one of E!'s red carpet pre-show commentators - wearing a totally sheer gold backless gown which was adorned glimmering gold beaded detailing.

The star paired her skin-tight, floor-length gown with some pink stoned earrings with her long locks tied back in a high pony-tail.

Kristin wasn't the only star who shared how they prepared for the highly anticipated event and Lady GaGa shared a snap of the fast food she dined on the evening before the award show.

The 32-year-old singer and actress decided that the best way to get ready for the occasion was to carp-load, and shared a picture on Instagram of a half-eaten burger, fries and a bowl of cereal with the caption: ''#GoldenGlobes tomorrow gotta fuel up (sic)''