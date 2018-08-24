Kristin Cavallari keeps her money separate from husband Jay Cutler.

The 31-year-old reality star has revealed she thinks it's important to be financially independent from her husband, with whom she has kids Camden, six, Jaxon, four, and Saylor, two.

In a new teaser for the season finale of 'Very Cavallari', she shared: ''That's how it should be though. The girl should have her own stash.''

Kristin feels it's crucial that every woman is able to stand on her own two feet in a relationship.

She told People: ''No girl should ever have to stay in a relationship because a guy is supporting her.

''I am with you because I love you, not because I need you.''

Meanwhile, Kristin recently welcomed the news that her reality show has been renewed for another season.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the hit E! programme 'Very Cavallari' will return to screens next year for a second instalment - made up of 10 one-hour episodes - after the first season proved a huge success with viewers.

Reacting to the announcement, Kristin said: ''I couldn't be happier that 'Very Cavallari' will be returning for season two. I had the best time filming our first season and feel like we are just getting started, so I can't wait to come back for more next year!''

The renewal means that Kristin probably won't be returning to 'The Hills' - which she starred in from 2006 to 2010 - after MTV announced earlier this week that they were rebooting it as 'The Hills: New Beginnings' in 2019.

Kristin also previously confessed she can't bear to watch old episodes of the show.

She added: ''If I did watch them I would cringe. I think MTV played them a couple summers ago and my husband Jay put them on as a joke to mess with me. It was definitely cringeworthy.''