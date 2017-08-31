Kristin Cavallari is still in contact with her 'Laguna Beach' co-stars.

The 30-year-old television personality starred on the popular American series for two years, as well as 'The Hills', and although the latter show came to a close in 2010, the style icon still talks to Heidi Montag and Audrina Partridge ''all the time''.

The blonde-haired beauty told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I talk to Heidi and Audrina [Patridge] all the time. Both Alex's from 'Laguna', who have babies.''

And the reality star - who has Camden, five, Jaxon, three, and Saylor, 21 months, with her husband Jay Cutler - thinks a lot of things have changed since the MTV programmes ended as ''everyone'' has become a parent.

She added: ''Literally, everyone has become a mom. It's really cool to see.''

Heidi is expecting her first child with her partner Spencer Pratt, and hopes her son will spark up a romance with the Uncommon James founder's daughter.

And Kristin has hinted she is excited to see what will happen between the two when the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant gives birth as she has plans to arrange meet ups with both families.

Kristin said: ''That's hilarious. So she'll be a slightly cougar ... I mean, OK, bring it! We'll see!

''Obviously [Pratt and Montag's] baby won't be born yet, but yes, you know, the kids do come out here with me, so it would be fun to get them together.''

The Colorado-born star has admitted she does find motherhood ''hard'' because she has to make time for her spouse, children and other family members, as well as friends and work.

She previously said: ''God, I'll be the first to admit it - especially with three little kids! It's hard. You have to make time for each other and try to get out of routine here and there. It's much easier said than done. It really is difficult sometimes.''