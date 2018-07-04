Kristin Cavallari is ''done'' having more children as she feels that her family is ''complete''.
Kristin Cavallari is ''done'' having more children.
The 'Very Cavallari' star is happy having three kids - Saylor, two, Jaxon, four, and Camden, five, with her husband Jay Cutler - and wouldn't want to add to her brood anymore as she feels her family is ''complete''.
She told People Now: ''I love having three kids. I especially love having two boys and a girl - we feel like a very complete family. We're good, we're done. My daughter is two and a half and I don't have to lug around a diaper bag anymore and all the c**p. We're finally at a really good place where we can just pick up and go. All my kids have a little bit of independence, and we're just in a really good place. I don't want to go back to the diaper phase and all of that.''
And Kristin ''can't imagine'' having anymore children.
The 'Hills' star said: ''We're done. We are done. I can't imagine having another one. We just feel like such a complete family - I got my girl. Everything is just so great with it right now, why rock the boat? Saylor's more me. She can be a little bossy. She likes a good tutu here and there so she has that girliness in her but because she's always with her brothers, she's not afraid to get dirty, which I love. She takes after her mama but everyone's kind of a good mix of the two of us.''
The 31-year-old television personality is adamant she won't let her kids star on a reality television show.
Asked if she sees herself returning to similar series in the future, she said: ''I'm open to it, Obviously, the three of us come from similar backgrounds. The 'Hills' was a unique experience. I wouldn't trade it for the world ... To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms. I would never put my kids on a reality show.''
