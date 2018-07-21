Kristin Cavallari feels she has ''grown so much as a person'' since she starred on 'The Hills'.

The 'Very Cavallari' star is excited about letting people into her life with her new reality show but says a lot has changed since she starred in the reality show eight years ago.

She told Newsweek: ''It's been eight years since we wrapped 'The Hills'. I've grown so much as a person in those eight years. I'm just excited to let people back in. This is the first show that I've done that I can really get behind and say, 'This is 100 percent me.' You see every area of my life ... My kids are not on the show, but you get to see glimpses into how I am as a mom, whether it be through FaceTiming my kids or talking about my kids.''

Meanwhile, Kristin previously insisted she won't let her kids - Camden, five, Jaxon, three and Saylor, two, who she has with her husband Jay Cutler - star on a reality television show.

Asked if she sees herself returning to similar series in the future whilst appearing on Spencer and Heidi Pratt's Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, she said: ''I'm open to it, Obviously, the three of us come from similar backgrounds. The 'Hills' was a unique experience. I wouldn't trade it for the world ... To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms. I would never put my kids on a reality show.''