Kristin Cavallari had two outfit changes at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The 30-year-old television personality - who is best known for her appearance on the popular American reality show 'The Hills' - adorned a coral V-neck Maria Lucia Hohan dress as well as a white embellished Idan Cohen design for the star studded bash, which took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (08.01.17).

And the 'Laguna Beach' alumni - who presented the red carpet countdown for E! News alongside Brad Goreski and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' momager Kris Jenner - has shared an image of both of her outfit choices on social media as she credits the star studded bash as an ''incredible evening''.

Alongside photographs of her in the glitzy gown, which she posted on her Instagram account, the blonde beauty wrote: ''Had the time of my life helping with the red carpet countdown on E! at the #GoldenGlobes Thanks to my AMAZING team: @judystylexo @thescottycunha @robertsesnek and @theglamapp for my nails // dress @idancohenofficial // jewelry @dovesjewelry and @heartsonfireco

''Sorry one more! What an incredible experience today! Thank you E! for having me back to help with the red carpet countdown and to my amazing team!!!! @judystylexo @thescottycunha @robertsesnek (sic).''

And Kristin - who has sons Jaxon, two, Camden, four, and 13-month-old daughter Saylor with her husband Jay Cutler - also posted a picture of her in the vibrant ensemble on the photo sharing site.

And Kristin has revealed the outfit change was specifically for the parties, which followed the ceremony.

She wrote: ''2nd dress for the Golden Globe parties.... here we goooo!!! Dress @marialuciahohan24 // jewelry @heartsonfireco // styled by @judystylexo // hair @thescottycunha // makeup @robertsesnek (sic).''