Kristin Cavallari and her husband have ''switched roles'' at home since he decided to take some time away from football.

The 'Hills' star says she ''couldn't do'' what she does without Jay Cutler and praised him for looking after their kids - Camden, six, Jaxon, four, and Saylor, three - whilst she focuses on her career.

She told People magazine: ''We've definitely switched roles which has been really interesting, but it's great. I couldn't do any of this without him. He's home with the kids, picking the boys up from school and really allowing me to be able to have the time and freedom to do all this. He's been really supportive.

''I call him my farmhand because he's been planting trees around the house. He's been taking care of all the animals. I'm just giving him time. I'm not gonna pressure him. He worked his ass off for so many years, so I get that all he's ever known is football. He's gonna figure it out.''

Meanwhile, Kristin previously confessed she has ''worked really hard'' on her marriage to Jay and says it is better than it's ''ever been''.

She said: ''We're better now than we've ever been. The evolution of our relationship is amazing. I think part of it is that we've grown up a lot and learned how to express our needs. I've always been open about the fact that our relationship takes work, but we've worked really hard. And it's just so nice to know that you have a teammate forever.''