Kristin Cavallari is ''really excited'' to show people the real her with her new reality show 'Very Cavallari'.
Kristin Cavallari is ''really excited'' to show people the real her.
The 31-year-old television personality - who found fame starring on reality television show 'The Hills' - is looking forward to giving a bigger insight into her life and showing people who she truly is.
She said: ''I think 'Very Cavallari' is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin. It's every area of my life. So it's me as a wife, it's me as a best friend, and it's me as a boss, as a business woman. So the 'b***h' persona - I think I've been able to kind of channel into being the boss and owning my own company, and then you get to just see who I am with the people that I love the most. I'm really excited for people to finally see me after so many years of being in reality TV. This is the first time that I can really get behind it saying, 'This is 100 percent me.'''
And the 'Laguna Beach' star - who has Camden, five, Jaxon, three, and Saylor, two, with her husband Jay Cutler - is ''excited to let the world back in'' to her life.
She added to People magazine: ''It's been almost eight years since we wrapped 'The Hills', so it's been a decent amount of time where I was ready to have cameras back. I just feel like so much has happened in those eight years. And with Jay being done with football, I'm finally able to do a show. Our lives for the past seven years have really revolved around Jay's schedule.
''So I just feel like everything has lined up for me to be able to do this and I'm excited to let the world back in. This time around I have an executive producer credit, so I sort of have this security blanket where I know at the end of the day if I really wanted to get something taken out, I know that I could. And so that was a very, very freeing feeling to have coming from 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills', where I really had no control and no say over anything.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.