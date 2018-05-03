Kristin Cavallari is ''really excited'' to show people the real her.

The 31-year-old television personality - who found fame starring on reality television show 'The Hills' - is looking forward to giving a bigger insight into her life and showing people who she truly is.

She said: ''I think 'Very Cavallari' is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin. It's every area of my life. So it's me as a wife, it's me as a best friend, and it's me as a boss, as a business woman. So the 'b***h' persona - I think I've been able to kind of channel into being the boss and owning my own company, and then you get to just see who I am with the people that I love the most. I'm really excited for people to finally see me after so many years of being in reality TV. This is the first time that I can really get behind it saying, 'This is 100 percent me.'''

And the 'Laguna Beach' star - who has Camden, five, Jaxon, three, and Saylor, two, with her husband Jay Cutler - is ''excited to let the world back in'' to her life.

She added to People magazine: ''It's been almost eight years since we wrapped 'The Hills', so it's been a decent amount of time where I was ready to have cameras back. I just feel like so much has happened in those eight years. And with Jay being done with football, I'm finally able to do a show. Our lives for the past seven years have really revolved around Jay's schedule.

''So I just feel like everything has lined up for me to be able to do this and I'm excited to let the world back in. This time around I have an executive producer credit, so I sort of have this security blanket where I know at the end of the day if I really wanted to get something taken out, I know that I could. And so that was a very, very freeing feeling to have coming from 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills', where I really had no control and no say over anything.''