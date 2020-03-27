Kristin Cavallari never ''felt secure'' in the showbiz world.

The 33-year-old star shot to fame on MTV's 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' before going on to star on 'The Hills' and though she had ambitions to be an actress, it was only when she launched her jewellery brand, Uncommon James, that she found what she's ''supposed to be doing'' in life.

Writing in 'The Game Changers' book, she said: ''The entertainment world is so up and down so I never really felt secure in that.

''It wasn't until I launched my own company, Uncommon James, that I felt I really found what I was supposed to be doing.''

Kristin - who has kids Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four, with husband Jay Cutler - admitted she has developed a ''tough skin'' because of the pressures of fame but comments from trolls can still upset her.

She said: ''I would be lying if I said it didn't get to me sometimes.''

Thankfully, the 'Very Cavillari' star has her family to help keep things ''in perspective''.

Earlier this month, the blonde beauty confirmed she's returning to 'The Hills - which she starred on from 2009 to 2010 - but couldn't give many details about her appearance.

She said: ''I'm going to make an appearance on 'The Hills'. I don't know what I can and can't say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.

''I'm excited! I'm actually very excited. I think it's going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.''

Kristin also confirmed she hasn't filmed any scenes for the show at the moment.

She added: ''They just started filming. I don't know when I will start filming or what's happening yet, but I will be.''