Kristin Cavallari has claimed she started the choker necklace trend.

The 30-year-old reality star was known for wearing the accessory during her time on the hit MTV show 'Laguna Beach', and the blonde haired beauty ''likes to think'' she encouraged people to bring the style back.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the fashion muse said: ''I like to think [I started the trend] in my 'Laguna 'days. I wore this black suede band essentially and never took it off and that's cool now! Everything comes back around.''

And the Uncommon James jewellery founder has admitted she is still a ''huge'' fan of the item, and ''loves'' that it has become a ''hot trend'' again.

She explained: ''I'm such a huge choker fan. I love that they're such a hot trend. I love doing it in a more subtle, minimalistic way.''

Kristin - who has sons Camden, five, Jaxon, three, and 20-month-old daughter Saylor with her husband Jay Cutler -has revealed Autumn is her favourite time of year because she likes to layer her clothes and jewellery.

Speaking about her fashion hacks for the season, she said: ''I love layering.

''Fall is my favourite [season] because of layering. It's all about layering for me... Boots, hats, scarves -- the whole thing. I love it so much.

''I love thigh-high boots. And any bootie for that matter.''

However, the star has admitted she will always wear casual attire, such as a comfortable pair of leggings and trainers, on a day to day basis, and enjoys it when she can ditch those garments and dress up for a special occasion or date night with her spouse.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices for an evening out, she explained: ''Depends on where we're going, but you know, because I literally live in leggings and either sneakers or whatever Birkenstocks, so it's nice to get dressed up. It's nice to put on a dress. It's nice to feel like a woman and feel sexy, so a skirt and maybe a bodysuit or a dress usually.''