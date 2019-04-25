Kristin Cavallari doesn't feel like her husband Jay Cutler is ''truly supportive'' of her busy work schedule.

The former 'Hills' star - who has Camden, six, Jaxon, four, and Saylor, three, with the retired footballer - doesn't think it's ''very fair'' that the fact she doesn't have a lot of time to spend with her spouse is blamed for their marital woes.

Speaking on Sunday's (28.04.19) upcoming episode of 'Very Cavallari', she said: ''I was thinking about it and I was kind of like, 'Hang on a second! Why is all of this my fault? And I just didn't feel like that was very fair.''

The 32-year-old beauty also confessed that she would be more willing to make time to spend with Jay if he was more ''encouraging'' of what she does because she feels like her work commitments are ''a problem'' to him at the moment.

She continued: ''I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you. It would be a different situation.

''But, I feel like everything I have going on is a problem.''

The 35-year-old former NFL quarterback agreed that he needs to learn to ''deal'' with his wife's career taking off and admitted he needs to be ''better'' at showing his support.

He admitted: ''You know, it's just a lot of change this year.

''And, like you going from 0 to 60 ...I mean, I just gotta deal with it.''

Kristin reminded Jay that she was always supportive of his football career and admitted that she doesn't feel like they are ''seeing eye-to-eye'' and they need to work hard to be ''on the same page'' again.

She said: ''I don't feel that same support from you.

''We gotta get back on the same page.

''I just don't feel like we're on the same page right now. We're having a really hard time seeing eye-to-eye.''

And Jay agreed to work on their issues.

He replied: ''Okay! I can do that.''