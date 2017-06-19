Kristin Cavallari has advised 'The Hills' mothers-to-be to listen to their ''gut''.

The 30-year-old television personality - who has sons Camden, four, Jaxon, three, and 18-month-old daughter Saylor with her husband Jay Cutler - has told her former MTV cast mates Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Heidi Pratt, who are all expecting their first child this year, to be ''open'' and accept any words of wisdom they receive from other parents, but to follow their natural maternal instincts as well.

Speaking about her tips for first-time parents to PEOPLE, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I would give everyone the same advice, whether it be 'The Hills' cast or anyone: every baby and every situation is different.

''Be open to advice, but at the end of the day, only the mom knows what's best for her children. I would listen but I would really go off of your gut.''

The Uncommon James founder has recently moved away from Los Angeles and relocated to Nashville in Tennessee, and she has admitted making the transition with her entire brood was surprisingly ''really easy'' for them all.

Speaking about how she has settled into her new home, she said: ''It's been a really easy transition, we've been lucky. For the kids to be outside all day long, it's really nice. They have a ton of fun and there's really nothing we don't like about Nashville.''

And Kristin has hinted being a parent has impacted on her daily beauty regime, as she has perfected a ''quick'' routine, which sees her apply a minimal amount of make-up before she is out the door.

She said: ''It's definitely a quick routine. For my everyday look, I would moisturise, a little sheen on my cheeks, mascara, fill in my brows and call it a day.''