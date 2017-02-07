Playwright Janece Shaffer's romantic comedy is set in the 1950s and revolves around a group of friends who set out to change the course of country music.

A pal recommended she reach out to Bush to help her pen the music for the show and she met the star for breakfast.

"The story was so compelling, and the conversation was so entertaining," he tells Taste of Country.

He has now written 16 original songs for Troubadour, adding, "The experience isn’t very different than what I’ve been doing for 20 years."