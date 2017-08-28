Kristen Wiig was unhappy with the gross-out scene in 'Bridesmaids'.

Although the former 'Saturday Night Live' star and her pal Annie Mumolo wrote the script for the movie, she admitted they did not originally include the scene which sees the central characters develop diarrhoea after eating bad meat but were strongly encouraged to add it in.

She told The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast: ''When people say, 'Oh, we're gonna give more female-centered movies a chance,' you're not reading the fine print, which is, 'Oh, but, they have to be like this.' They want to see women acting like guys.

''The scene in 'Bridesmaids' was not our idea and it was not in the original script and we didn't love it. It was strongly suggested for us to put that in there. I didn't want to see people sh***ing and puking.''

Meanwhile, Kristen found fame on 'SNL' between 2005 and 2012 and says it feels as if nothing has changed whenever she goes back.

She said: ''I go back to 'SNL' and it's the same. My dressing room's still upstairs and I feel like I haven't left. But, maybe because I'm on the West Coast now, it feels like I worked there 10 years ago as opposed to just five.

''The two [sketches] that I think of are the one I did with Kate [McKinnon], the Whiskers, and the QVC one with Cecily [Strong]. We couldn't get through either one of those without laughing.

''Working that muscle again, and working with some of the same writers that were there when I was, is just so fun. I mean, it's a hard, long week of madness and just laughing so much.''