Kristen Wiig is set to reunite with her 'Bridesmaids' co-writer Annie Mumolo on a new comedy.

The 45-year-old actress and comedian - who penned the Oscar-nominated comedy script alongside 45-year-old Annie - has re-teamed with the 'Joy' scribe to create a new Lionsgate film, 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.

The pair will also co-star in the film, which will be helmed by Josh Greenbaum and female-focused production company Gloria Sanchez Productions - founded and led by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay - will produce alongside Kristen and Annie.

The movie will tell the story of best pals Barb and Star (Wiig and Mumolo), who find themselves tangled up in a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town after leaving their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar.

In a statement, Greenbaum said: ''I'm so excited to be a part of this movie which showcases Kristen and Annie's original, fresh and undeniably hilarious voice in spades, I'm also always looking for projects with titles that rhyme, so it really all worked out on this one.''

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane added: ''It is such an honour that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to 'Bridesmaids.'

''Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart and female empowerment that everyone will love -- men and women, young and old.

''Barb and Star are true cultural icons in the making, and as they embark on this hilarious adventure, we are more than thrilled to partner with Kristen, Annie and Gloria Sanchez on what we know is going to be a great ride.''