Kristen Wiig is set to reunite with her 'Bridesmaids' co-writer Annie Mumolo create a new Lionsgate film called 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.
Kristen Wiig is set to reunite with her 'Bridesmaids' co-writer Annie Mumolo on a new comedy.
The 45-year-old actress and comedian - who penned the Oscar-nominated comedy script alongside 45-year-old Annie - has re-teamed with the 'Joy' scribe to create a new Lionsgate film, 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.
The pair will also co-star in the film, which will be helmed by Josh Greenbaum and female-focused production company Gloria Sanchez Productions - founded and led by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay - will produce alongside Kristen and Annie.
The movie will tell the story of best pals Barb and Star (Wiig and Mumolo), who find themselves tangled up in a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town after leaving their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar.
In a statement, Greenbaum said: ''I'm so excited to be a part of this movie which showcases Kristen and Annie's original, fresh and undeniably hilarious voice in spades, I'm also always looking for projects with titles that rhyme, so it really all worked out on this one.''
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane added: ''It is such an honour that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to 'Bridesmaids.'
''Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart and female empowerment that everyone will love -- men and women, young and old.
''Barb and Star are true cultural icons in the making, and as they embark on this hilarious adventure, we are more than thrilled to partner with Kristen, Annie and Gloria Sanchez on what we know is going to be a great ride.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...