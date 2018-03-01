Kristen Wiig is reportedly in advanced talks to play the villain Cheetah in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel.

The 44-year-old actress - who has previously starred in 'Bridesmaids' and the 'Ghostbusters' reboot - is being eyed for a crucial role in the much-anticipated new superhero movie, which will see Gal Gadot reprise the role of Wonder Woman.

The sequel, like the original movie, will be a period piece, according to The Wrap, which says that the film will be set towards the end of the Cold War.

There is also still a possibility that Chris Pine - whose on-screen character was killed off in the first movie - could make an unlikely return to the franchise.

'Wonder Woman' proved to be a huge box office success in 2017, helping to establish Gal as one of the most sought-after female stars in the movie business.

And director Patty Jenkins previously admitted to being shocked by how well received her movie was.

She shared: ''I didn't really start to make the connection about the lightning rod it was going to hit until it had opened.

''I assumed that it would be seen just as a superhero film.''

The DC movie received praise from a number of celebrities, many of whom were pleased to see a big-budget action film being led by a female star.

Patty said: ''When you hear about people like Hillary Clinton or Dwayne Johnson talking about you in the press, it's like, 'What!' It's so crazy and lovely.''