Kristen Stewart was told not to hold her girlfriend's hand in public or risk losing a role in a Marvel movie.
The 'Twilight' star - who is currently dating Stella Maxwell and has previously romanced the likes of St. Vincent and Robert Pattinson - decided to reevaluate the types of people she works with in the film industry after someone told her that her sexuality would impact the likelihood of her securing a big part in a superhero blockbuster.
Speaking in the October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: ''I have fully been told: 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.' I don't want to work with people like that.''
And that's not the first time someone has commented on her fluid sexuality.
She explained: ''Well, I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like what, you can't go outside with who you're with? You can't talk about it in an interview?
''I was informed by an old-school mentality, which is - you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they don't like that you don't identify as a quote unquote 'lesbian', but you also don't identify as a quote unquote 'hetero-sexual'. And people like to know stuff, so what the f**k are you?'
''I just think we're all kind of getting to a place where - I don't know, evolution's a weird thing - we're all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it's this really gorgeous thing.''
The October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from September 5, 2019.
The interview can also been read at: www.harpersbazaar.com/kristenstewart
