Kristen Stewart would ''love to work'' with Taika Waititi, after seeing his latest project 'Jojo Rabbit', which she described as ''very effecting''.
Kristen Stewart would ''love to work'' with Taika Waititi.
The 29-year-old actress has said she's keen to appear in a film by the 44-year-old filmmaker, especially after seeing his latest project 'Jojo Rabbit' - in which he also stars as an imaginary friend version of Hitler - during the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.
She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''I'd love to work with Taika. I saw his movie recently and I love it. I love that guy. He's a friend of mine, he's a blast, but I'm really proud of his film. It's beautiful. It's very effecting. I don't even want to say anything about it. I think everyone should absolutely watch it, but it's a very strange film that in the end is so gorgeous.''
And Kristen may be able to cross two things off her wish list, after she also expressed a wish to play a gay superhero in a movie.
Taika is set to direct 'Thor: Love and Thunder' after previously working on 'Thor: Ragnarok', and actress Tessa Thompson recently said during San Diego Comic-Con that her character in the movie, Valkyrie - who is the first openly LGBT character in a Marvel movie - will be looking for her ''queen''.
If Kristen did land the role of Valkyrie's love interest, it would come after she claimed she was told she wouldn't get a part in a Marvel movie unless she agreed not to hold her girlfriend's hand in public, because it would ruin her chances.
She said: ''I have fully been told: 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.' I don't want to work with people like that.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....