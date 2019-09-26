'Charlie's Angels' star Kristen Stewart wants people to stop playing the movie's catchy theme song because she can't get the chorus out of her head.
Kristen Stewart can't get the 'Charlie's Angels' theme song out of her head.
The 29-year-old actress - who is starring alongside Naomi Scott, 26, and Ella Balinska, 22, in Elizabeth Banks' upcoming spy reboot - begged people to stop sharing Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey's infectious collaboration 'Don't Call Me Angel' because it's too catchy.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she laughed: ''I would like everyone to stop posting that song. Literally, I like can't get away from it.
''Actually, what I mean is, Charlie's Angels is sick and I love that song. And I do! But, it's, like, a lot...
''The thing is, I haven't heard all of it, so I only know that [chorus]. Maybe if I could hear all of it it might be a satisfying experience... But thank you for being on our soundtrack!''
Filmmaker Banks, 45, also opened up about the all-star lineup for the movie's hit single, and she admitted it was ''a dream'' to land Grande, 26, for the soundtrack.
She said: ''Ariana Grande came in really early on to executive produce the soundtrack for the movie.
''I was really obsessed with the 'Black Panther' soundtrack and how one artist [Kendrick Lamar] sort of took over and really represented not just the theme of the movie but the audience of the movie.
''And [Grande is] so perfect [for this soundtrack] and she really loves 'Charlie's Angels', and it's been a dream.''
Meanwhile, Stewart previously revealed she agreed to star in the film because filmmaker Banks has always been supportive of her.
She said: ''I did 'Charlie's Angels' because I'm a huge fan of Liz Banks and I always felt she vouched for me. I always felt, like, she doesn't think I'm a freak.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....