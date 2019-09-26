Kristen Stewart can't get the 'Charlie's Angels' theme song out of her head.

The 29-year-old actress - who is starring alongside Naomi Scott, 26, and Ella Balinska, 22, in Elizabeth Banks' upcoming spy reboot - begged people to stop sharing Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey's infectious collaboration 'Don't Call Me Angel' because it's too catchy.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she laughed: ''I would like everyone to stop posting that song. Literally, I like can't get away from it.

''Actually, what I mean is, Charlie's Angels is sick and I love that song. And I do! But, it's, like, a lot...

''The thing is, I haven't heard all of it, so I only know that [chorus]. Maybe if I could hear all of it it might be a satisfying experience... But thank you for being on our soundtrack!''

Filmmaker Banks, 45, also opened up about the all-star lineup for the movie's hit single, and she admitted it was ''a dream'' to land Grande, 26, for the soundtrack.

She said: ''Ariana Grande came in really early on to executive produce the soundtrack for the movie.

''I was really obsessed with the 'Black Panther' soundtrack and how one artist [Kendrick Lamar] sort of took over and really represented not just the theme of the movie but the audience of the movie.

''And [Grande is] so perfect [for this soundtrack] and she really loves 'Charlie's Angels', and it's been a dream.''

Meanwhile, Stewart previously revealed she agreed to star in the film because filmmaker Banks has always been supportive of her.

She said: ''I did 'Charlie's Angels' because I'm a huge fan of Liz Banks and I always felt she vouched for me. I always felt, like, she doesn't think I'm a freak.''