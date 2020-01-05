Kristen Stewart made 'Charlie's Angels' to prove to people that she isn't ''so serious''.
Kristen Stewart made 'Charlie's Angels' to prove she isn't ''so serious''.
The 29-year-old actress felt touched when director Elizabeth Banks explained how she wanted her to star in her remake of the saga because they always have ''fun'' together but audiences don't often get to see Kristen's lighter side.
Kristen said: ''She thought people needed to see that, which was really sweet of her. So it's a fun and silly movie, but that's because girls are fun and silly. And the idea that it would help other people see that I'm not so serious was really appealing.''
The 'Seberg' actress became a household name after playing Bella Swan in the 'Twilight Saga' movie series but she claims no one involved with the franchise realised how huge and influential it would be.
She told the Telegraph magazine: '''Twilight' had no idea what it was until it became what it was. It was that change that kick-started the whole thing.''
The films sparked a trend in Hollywood for stories more aimed towards young female audiences, with the likes of the 'Hunger Games', 'Captain Marvel' and the all-women 'Ghostbusters' remake following in 'Twilight's footsteps.
However, Kristen doesn't necessarily think that was a good thing.
She admitted: ''Part of me thinks it's really cool. But another part is, like, people took that model, which was never meant to be a model, and were like, 'I'm gonna make a ton of money and get a lot of attention,' and then made s***ty movies.
''I'm not saying any of the ones you just mentioned are s***ty, but I think it's easy to make things that feel full of nothing. Some of the movies we struggle so f***ing hard with, and make with the best intentions, and that nobody sees, are the most beautiful''.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....