Kristen Stewart signed up for Charlie's Angels because of Elizabeth Banks.

The 29-year-old actress plays one third of the spy trio, alongside Ella Balisnka and Naomi Scott, in Banks' upcoming reboot and Kristen says she agreed to star in the movie because Banks has always been supportive of her.

Speaking in the October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: ''I did 'Charlie's Angels' because I'm a huge fan of Liz Banks and I always felt she vouched for me. I always felt, like, she doesn't think I'm a freak.''

And Kristen revealed that when her friends saw the movie, they told her: ''Dude, that's you. Finally!''

Kristen also opened up about her directorial debut, which will be an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir 'The Chronology of Water'.

Kristen has written the script and explained: ''It was a really, really satisfying feast of an intimidating experience. I like being intimidated, so that's fine.''

However, she admitted that she is nervous about being in charge of a cast and crew, explaining: ''I know how precious it is -I've done it. I can't wait to make sure that I don't mess up anyone's chance to be great.''

Meanwhile, Kristen opened up about her struggle with fame after starring in 'The Twilight Saga' and insisted she never had any desire to be famous.

She explained: ''I've tried to say this before, and I don't think I've ever articulated it properly... but people get mad at you because you're in such a grand position, so if you don't hold that up, you don't deserve it. I never valued the fame thing as much as I valued the experiences I got to do while working, and it perplexed me so much... Some people were like, 'You ungrateful a*****e!' and I was like, ' Yeah, completely, I don't want to be famous, I want to do my work!'''

The October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from September 5, 2019.

The interview can also been read at: www.harpersbazaar.com/kristenstewart