Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in same-sex romantic comedy 'Happiest Season', from director Clea DuVall and writing partner Mary Holland.
Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in same-sex romantic comedy 'Happiest Season'.
The 28-year-old actress is thought to be taking on the starring role in the upcoming Christmas themed rom-com, from director Clea DuVall and writing partner Mary Holland.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Happiest Season' follows a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend whilst at her family's annual holiday party is thrown into chaos, when she discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents.
The project will be produced by Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and Jaclyn Huntling. Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar.
As of the time of writing, it's unknown which of the main characters Kristen will be taking on, and no other casting announcements for the other star have been made.
Kristen herself identifies as bisexual, and as well as previously romancing her 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson, has enjoyed romances with French singer Soko, musician St. Vincent, and is currently dating New Zealand model Stella Maxwell.
The actress is set to have a busy year ahead of her too, as she's set to star in the upcoming reboot of 70s TV show 'Charlie's Angels', alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.
In August, Kristen claimed she hasn't met her co-stars yet, but has started doing some boxing to make sure she's in the best shape possible for the action flick.
She said: ''I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done. I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realise what I am doing is intended to fight people. I am like, it really is assaulting and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can't wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday ... gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....