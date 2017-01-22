Kristen Stewart will host 'Saturday Night Live' next month.

The 26-year-old actress - who previously admitted she would be terrified to host the show because she is so critical of herself - will feature on the sketch series' pre-Super Bowl episode next month.

Alessia Cara will be the musical guest.

Speaking in 2010, Kristen admitted she is quite critical when hosts of the show do not live up to her expectations.

She said: ''They haven't asked me to do it. I would love to say yes for sure, but that is really, really scary. I am so critical of myself and then also of people who are on the show. It's like, 'Nope, you're not funny - next!'''

Meanwhile, Kristen recently slammed Donald Trump for being ''obsessed'' with her.

Back in 2012, the now-President of the United States of America took to Twitter to share his views after Kristen cheated on her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson and Kristen admitted she found the 70-year-old businessman's tweets bizarre.

Speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, she said: ''He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f**ing crazy.

''I can't even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It's such far-out concept that I don't want to believe that actually is happening. It's insane.

''At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right!'

''He's probably, like, going to tweet about this.''

Some of Trump's tweets read: ''Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again-just watch. He can do much better!

''Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert (sic).''