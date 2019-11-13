Kristen Stewart has confessed she ''struggled'' with her identity when she first found fame but she is glad she is at a place where she is ''fully allowed'' to express who she is.
Kristen Stewart ''struggled'' with her identity when she first found fame.
The 'Charlie's Angels' star feels ''so lucky'' to live in this ''particular time of history'' as she is at a place where she is ''fully allowed'' to express who she is.
She said: ''I think I'm so lucky to live in this particular time of history. I just think ... if you were to look at kids right now, even just five years, seven to 10 years younger than me, they would find my sort of struggle to come to terms with like identity and communication kind of silly. And I feed off them, even though I think that I might've had something to do with feeding that, a little bit, because it was like ... not the hardest thing to get to know myself it was just ... it takes a few years to actually articulate who you are. And now that I'm living in a time where that's fully allowed, in a way that is expressed and honest ... that wasn't that way five to seven years ago.''
And the 29-year-old actress is feeling ''stimulated and progressive'' in her career and is ready to tell the world the stories she wants to.
Speaking to E! News at the Charlie's Angels premiere in Los Angeles about what makes her strong, she added: ''And that I align with the people that I love and that I want to support. To be specific, who knows, but I'm very happy right now in feeling not bored and stimulated and progressive and in the place that I need to be to tell the stories that feel true to me. And that's rad.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....