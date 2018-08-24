Kristen Stewart hasn't met her 'Charlie's Angels' co-stars yet but has started training for the film.
Kristen Stewart has started training for the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.
The 28-year-old actress - who previously starred in the 'Twilight' franchise - will appear alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in a new take on the 70s TV show but, although she's yet to meet her cast mates, she has started doing some boxing to make sure she's in the best shape possible for the action flick.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done. I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realise what I am doing is intended to fight people. I am like, it really is assaulting and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can't wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday ... gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon.''
The reboot will mark Stewart's return to big-budget franchise films, having appeared in the 'Huntsman' series earlier in her career.
She said: ''It is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now. It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitch element that we have seen before that works so well.
''We are not trying to do an impression of the last one, so yeah, I think Liz is like so genuinely naturally funny all the time anyway.''
The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who previously helmed the comedy sequel 'Pitch Perfect 2' and she is also due to star as Bosley in the movie.
The 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is scheduled for release in September 2019.
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....