Kristen Stewart has started training for the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.

The 28-year-old actress - who previously starred in the 'Twilight' franchise - will appear alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in a new take on the 70s TV show but, although she's yet to meet her cast mates, she has started doing some boxing to make sure she's in the best shape possible for the action flick.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done. I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realise what I am doing is intended to fight people. I am like, it really is assaulting and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can't wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday ... gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon.''

The reboot will mark Stewart's return to big-budget franchise films, having appeared in the 'Huntsman' series earlier in her career.

She said: ''It is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now. It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitch element that we have seen before that works so well.

''We are not trying to do an impression of the last one, so yeah, I think Liz is like so genuinely naturally funny all the time anyway.''

The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who previously helmed the comedy sequel 'Pitch Perfect 2' and she is also due to star as Bosley in the movie.

The 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is scheduled for release in September 2019.