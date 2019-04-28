Hollywood star Kristen Stewart thinks it's easy to be ''a little overwhelmed by the complexity'' of her new movie 'J.T. Leroy'.
The 29-year-old actress admits it's difficult to really comprehend the struggles of Savannah Knoop, who pretended to be J.T., the made-up celebrated literary persona of her sister-in-law.
She reflected: ''It's a learning process.
''I think it's easy to get a little overwhelmed by the complexity of it - of that question - and how unique it is to every person. But I think if you care about other people and you're willing to just take a little bit of time and go 'What do you want me to call you?'''
Kristen considers the movie's complexities to be a ''beautiful'' thing.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''You may look like one thing to me and having grown up used to the idea that. OK you're a boy, you're a girl, cool. He, she, whatever. Maybe give it one more second and learn [more about] each other.
''That's what I love about this movie, is it's not presumptuous. In fact, it's leaning so far into the vast depths of our complexities, which I think is really beautiful.''
Meanwhile, Kristen recently hailed the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot, promising it will be ''woke''.
The Hollywood star will play one-third of the spy trio alongside Ella Balisnka and Naomi Scott in the reboot of the famous franchise - helmed by Elizabeth Banks - and insisted that although the remake is ''grounded'', the film is light-hearted and ''still fun''.
She said: ''At one point I think we said it was woke and grounded, and everyone was like, 'Wait, is it still fun?' And I'm like, 'Yeah dude, obviously, it's 'Charlie's Angels'.''
