Kristen Stewart has been praised for her ''tomboy side''.

The 29-year-old actress is the face of Chanel's spring-summer 2020 collection and photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino, who shot the campaign, has praised Kristen's androgynous style.

Jean-Baptiste told WWD: ''I like her sparkling tomboy side.''

Kristen first started working with the label in 2013 and loves the versatility of the latest collection.

She said: ''The clothes feel activated. You're meant to do something in them, not just sit and look pretty.''

Earlier this year, Kristen opened up on her experiences of working with the late Karl Lagerfeld insisting he wasn't ''intimidating'' and was ''shockingly unpretentious''.

The star praised the Chanel creative director - who passed away on February 19 at the age of 85 - and revealed he was ''incredibly inviting'' and ''true to himself'' despite his ''scary'' persona.

She said: ''It's funny how he presents - so austere and so scary. He wasn't though. He was incredibly inviting - insanely, shockingly unpretentious. He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherf***er, but it was true to him. It's almost like he sensed he was intimidating, so he was like, 'No. To have a creative heart is daunting, but let's get it beating faster and harder.' ''

The 'Charlie's Angels' star was always ''encouraged'' to be herself by Lagerfeld and his words of advice helped ''shape'' her own style.

She added: ''He was always touching you while speaking to you. There's just a feeling that he gave me, an encouraging attaboy thing that shapes you in really profound ways.''

Kristen loves working with the prestigious French fashion house because it's a brand that is ''honest'' and real.

She said: ''With Chanel, I've never been made to feel like I was telling a story that wasn't being pulled out of me in a really honest way.''