Kristen Stewart gets embarrassed by how proud her dad is of her and wants him to ''chill''.
The 'Charlie's Angels' actress thinks her father, stage manager and TV producer John Stewart, is ''pretty awesome'' but wishes he would ''chill'' because he gushes about her to whoever he meets.
She said: ''My dad is pretty awesome, he is a bit of a legend. He has a lot of pride and is very vocal about it. He's a bit of a social butterfly. He talks a lot to people and a lot of the time it's about me.
''I'm like, 'Dad you've got to chill no one cares as much as you!'
''I feel like he has magazines and stuff on his person sometimes, it's embarrassing... It's sweet... I'm really lucky it's just a silly thing to watch happen.''
The 29-year-old star has been acting since she was eight but became a household name when she starred as Bella Swan in the 'Twilight' movie series.
And Kristen - who starred opposite her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson in the films - will always have a special place in her heart for the vampire saga because it was such a unique experience.
She explained in an interview with talk show host Jonathan Ross: ''We were really young, I turned 18 on that movie. I'm really nostalgic for those movies.
''I've never been in anything as popular or widespread and anyone that wasn't involved in that experience couldn't really understand it from the inside out so that's something that we all have.''
The full interview with Kristen - and her 'Charlie's Angels' co-stars, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska - airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (23.11.19).
