Kristen Stewart has admitted her directorial debut for short film 'Come Swim' was a walk in the park.
Kristen Stewart's directorial debut was a ''comfy process''.
The 27-year-old actress put herself into the director's chair for upcoming short film 'Come Swim' and she says having a big budget allowed it to be an easy project.
Speaking to Britain's Guardian newspaper, she said: ''People who are much more talented and inspired couldn't ever have the opportunity to make a short film for the amount of money I was given to make this. I had eight days to shoot it. It was the most comfy process.''
The film, which is based on a man who sinks to the bottom of the ocean, is described as ''a poetic, impressionistic portrait of a heartbroken man underwater''.
The movie stars Josh Kaye and Sydney Lopez and was produced as part of the Shatterbox Anthology project, run by US lifestyle website Refinery29, which aims to redress the lack of female directors in the film industry, after only seven per cent of the top 250 films in 2016 were directed by women.
Stewart has worked under the direction of several female directors including Floria Sigismondi - who directed 2010's 'The Runaways' - and 'The Twilight Saga's' co-director Catherine Hardwicke, and has praised their craftsmanship.
She said: ''The coolest female directors I've ever worked with are such compulsive freaks. The female artists who do the best work, they're just so focused that nothing is going to get in their way. It's hard to talk about, because you need to talk about it to change it, but at the same time it's like, 'Just do it'.''
Despite delving into directing, Stewart is in no hurry to helm a film again as she doesn't want to make a movie just ''for the sake of it''.
She said: ''People keep asking, 'So what's next for you? Do you want to develop projects?' I feel they have just come to you. I don't want to do an impression of a film-maker. I don't want to do it for the sake of it.''
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....