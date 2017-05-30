Kristen Stewart thinks people get ''very upset'' when she doesn't wear high heels to an awards ceremony.

The 27-year-old actress adorned a mid-length Chanel gown with cut out detail on the midriff accessorised with a pair of Le Silla heels at this year's 70th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (20.05.17), and whilst she is aware of the ''distinct dress code'' she doesn't want to be told to wear certain garments, although she knows it will distress other people if she doesn't don platform shoes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her ensemble and her wardrobe choices ahead of the red carpet event for the '120 Beats Per Minute' premiere, which she attended with director Josh Kaye, she said: ''There's definitely a distinct dress code, right.

''People get very upset if you don't wear heels, but I feel that you can't ask people that anymore. It's just a given. If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you can't ask me either.''

And the 'Twilight' star - who portrayed Bella Swan in the fantasy franchise - has revealed the fashion requirements have become more lenient over the past few years as guests were demanded to wear dresses, whereas now other options are accepted.

She added: ''Even four years ago, it was not even a question: you have to wear a dress. But now, it's awesome. You can't do that anymore.''

And Kristen is continuing to push boundaries with her aesthetic after she recently chopped off her locks in favour of a short buzz crop, which saw her ask permission from Chanel's bosses before she shaved her hair off 90 minutes prior to attending the film premiere for 'Personal Shopper'.

Her hair stylist, Bridget Brager, previously said: ''Kristen had wanted to shave her head for the longest time. She's never been able to do it because of work. There was an opportunity with her newest movie to decide who her character was. We were working together one morning and she mentioned that she wanted to shave her head, and I said, 'OK, we can totally do it.' She flipped. She was like, 'We can do this today? I got in contact with Chanel, and we got the OK.' ''