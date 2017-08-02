Kristen Stewart wants to try different sexual exploits.

The 27-year-old actress is currently dating model Stella Maxwell, but Kristen remains open-minded when it comes to her love life and has admitted she could easily see herself falling for a man in the future.

She explained: ''Some people know they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives.

''I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'''

The Hollywood actress' most famous romance was with her former 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson.

And although their relationship ended in acrimonious circumstances, Kristen has insisted her love for Robert, 31, was totally authentic.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she shared: ''I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it?''

Kristen has since admitted to being bisexual, and has insisted she's never felt confused by her own identity.

She said: ''I've always embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of.''

Kristen was bullied at school when she dressed like a boy and she confessed the criticism from her classmates made her feel miserable.

The 'Personal Shopper' star explained: ''Not all little girls are that way. And it really hurt my feelings, like badly. I remember being in the sixth grade [aged 11] and [people would say] 'Kristen looks like a man. You're a boy', or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified and embarrassed.

''Now I look back on it and I'm like, 'Girl, be proud of that!'''

Meanwhile, Kristen also admitted she dislikes having to explain her love life to other people.

She said: ''There's this idea that you're beholden in some way, and I resent that.

''And it comes across like I'm ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole.''