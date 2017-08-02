Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart has revealed she wants to try different sexual exploits.
Kristen Stewart wants to try different sexual exploits.
The 27-year-old actress is currently dating model Stella Maxwell, but Kristen remains open-minded when it comes to her love life and has admitted she could easily see herself falling for a man in the future.
She explained: ''Some people know they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives.
''I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'''
The Hollywood actress' most famous romance was with her former 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson.
And although their relationship ended in acrimonious circumstances, Kristen has insisted her love for Robert, 31, was totally authentic.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she shared: ''I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it?''
Kristen has since admitted to being bisexual, and has insisted she's never felt confused by her own identity.
She said: ''I've always embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of.''
Kristen was bullied at school when she dressed like a boy and she confessed the criticism from her classmates made her feel miserable.
The 'Personal Shopper' star explained: ''Not all little girls are that way. And it really hurt my feelings, like badly. I remember being in the sixth grade [aged 11] and [people would say] 'Kristen looks like a man. You're a boy', or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified and embarrassed.
''Now I look back on it and I'm like, 'Girl, be proud of that!'''
Meanwhile, Kristen also admitted she dislikes having to explain her love life to other people.
She said: ''There's this idea that you're beholden in some way, and I resent that.
''And it comes across like I'm ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....