Kristen Stewart felt bad when she had to punch co-star Sir Patrick Stewart on set of 'Charlie's Angels', because he was ''just so sweet''.

The 29-year-old actress opened up about working with the award-winning actor - who stars as one of the assistants to titular Charlie Townsend called the Bosleys alongside Elizabeth Banks and Djimon Hounsou - on the third instalment in the film series.

Kristen - who plays Sabina Wilson - told Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (06.11.19): ''I actually have to punch him in the face and, honestly, that scene was so bizarre to do because I was like, 'I love the guy so much' and he's just so sweet and respectful and professional and he just like has this air about him that you kind of just have to revere. He's like our O.G. Bosley.

''I was like [the punch] is not right.''

Following the 2000 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' in 2003 - both starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu - the 2019 chapter will see Kristen with co-stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels.

Naomi, 26 - who rose to fame as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin - also gushed about working with the 79-year-old actor.

She said: ''He's the sweetest man alive ... and you know what's funny? He is Sir Patrick Stewart.

''He's the most low maintenance person. He was the least diva person ever and he was amazing.''

And Naomi also recently praised Kristen for being ''cool''.

When asked by Kristen if she seems ''over-serious'', Naomi said: ''No, you're not [over-serious] though ... One of my favorite things to do, when people ask, 'What is Kristen like?' is to just say, 'Let me tell you how cool this person is...'

''The frustrating part is feeling like you understand this person [in a way others don't].''

'Charlie's Angels' will be released later this month on November 15, and is being directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as Susan Bosley.