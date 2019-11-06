Kristen Stewart felt bad when she had to punch co-star Sir Patrick Stewart on set of 'Charlie's Angels', because he was ''just so sweet''.
Kristen Stewart felt bad when she had to punch co-star Sir Patrick Stewart on set of 'Charlie's Angels', because he was ''just so sweet''.
The 29-year-old actress opened up about working with the award-winning actor - who stars as one of the assistants to titular Charlie Townsend called the Bosleys alongside Elizabeth Banks and Djimon Hounsou - on the third instalment in the film series.
Kristen - who plays Sabina Wilson - told Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (06.11.19): ''I actually have to punch him in the face and, honestly, that scene was so bizarre to do because I was like, 'I love the guy so much' and he's just so sweet and respectful and professional and he just like has this air about him that you kind of just have to revere. He's like our O.G. Bosley.
''I was like [the punch] is not right.''
Following the 2000 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' in 2003 - both starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu - the 2019 chapter will see Kristen with co-stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels.
Naomi, 26 - who rose to fame as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin - also gushed about working with the 79-year-old actor.
She said: ''He's the sweetest man alive ... and you know what's funny? He is Sir Patrick Stewart.
''He's the most low maintenance person. He was the least diva person ever and he was amazing.''
And Naomi also recently praised Kristen for being ''cool''.
When asked by Kristen if she seems ''over-serious'', Naomi said: ''No, you're not [over-serious] though ... One of my favorite things to do, when people ask, 'What is Kristen like?' is to just say, 'Let me tell you how cool this person is...'
''The frustrating part is feeling like you understand this person [in a way others don't].''
'Charlie's Angels' will be released later this month on November 15, and is being directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as Susan Bosley.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....