Kristen Stewart is no longer ''intimidated'' by fame.

The 29-year-old actress - who shot into the limelight in 2008 when she starred as Isabella Marie 'Bella' Swan in the popular franchise 'Twilight' - has been open in the past about her struggles with being in the spotlight, but she now admitted it's a ''beautiful feeling'' to be able to use her platform to be ''totally open'' about her life and the things that matter to her.

She told Variety: ''(Fame) kind of frightened me a lot, when I was younger, and a little more unsure.

''It's great that I have this position where I can be totally open about communicating with people.

''It's a beautiful feeling, in stark contrast with how I felt (then), when you are initially exposed to something. The onslaught of that type of attention can really put you in a hole.''

The 'Charlie's Angels' star added how she has no problem speaking her mind these days - but ''in a different way'' to ''yelling'' on social media.

She said: ''It's not like I'm going to start a public Instagram and start yelling at people about what I think.

''But I feel like I kind of do that anyway, in a different way.

''I'm ready for all of it! Yeah! I'm so proud of the people that I've worked with recently, and I really want other people to see that in an expansive sense. I'm not intimidated by it at all.''

Kristen previously revealed how she used to vomit ''every day'' because she was so panicked by fame.

She explained: ''I went through so much stress. I had panic attacks, I used to puke every day and very casually too. I didn't have an eating disorder; it wasn't to do with that. I always had a stomach ache. And I was a control freak. I couldn't anticipate what was going to happen in a given situation, so I'd be like, 'Maybe I'm going to get sick' and then I'd be sick.''

And it wasn't just her battle with anxiety that was taking over her life as the blonde beauty was also desperately trying to curb her fight against obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

She explained: ''As I am getting older I'm going into my OCD. If things are a mess, I feel like I have lost everything. So I procrastinate by tidying, which is so stupid. I say to myself, 'Just do what you need to do. If you want to write something, if you need to get a thought out, if you need to call someone about something creative, do it now! You don't need to organise your desk first.''