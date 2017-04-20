Kristen Stewart had to get permission from Chanel before she shaved her hair off.

The 26-year-old actress was desperate to chop off her locks for ''the longest time'' but is an ambassador of the couture fashion house and had to get the green light from company bosses before she made the dramatic style change.

Her hair stylist Bridget Brager dished: ''Kristen had wanted to shave her head for the longest time. She's never been able to do it because of work. There was an opportunity with her newest movie to decide who her character was. We were working together one morning and she mentioned that she wanted to shave her head, and I said, 'OK, we can totally do it.' She flipped. She was like, 'We can do this today? I got in contact with Chanel, and we got the OK.' ''

Kristen shocked the industry when debuted the blonde buzz cut at the premiere of her movie 'Personal Shopper' but Bridget says they had little time to prepare because Kristen made the decision to go through with it just 90 minutes before she was due to walk the red carpet.

Bridget told website FashionWeekDaily.com: ''We had an hour and a half before the premiere of her film, Personal Shopper. We dyed her hair platinum blonde and shaved her head. It was pretty intense. I was so nervous because they decide very last minute to do these kinds of things and you never know what kind of ride it's going to be.''

Meanwhile, Kristen revealed she'd love to tattoo her head before she ''dies''.

Speaking in 2014, she said: ''I'm definitely going to shave my head before I die. I will definitely tattoo my head while it's shaved before my hair grows back. I'm not sure which part, probably the bottom quadrant in the back. I don't know what the tattoo would be, yet. Still thinking.''