Kristen Stewart had a lot of ''fun'' on the set of 'Charlie's Angels' and she accepted the role for this reason.
Kristen Stewart accepted 'Charlie's Angels' because she wanted to do something ''fun''.
The 29-year-old actress decided to take on a role in the recent action film because she wanted a ''not-so-harrowing experience'' on set.
She said: ''I wanted to do something fun. I was in the mood for a not-so-harrowing experience. Liz Banks, who directed the movie and wrote it, is really good at normal funny. I was in good hands. I knew that. The movie is so warm. I'm proud of the way that it makes me feel.''
However, Kristen confessed she enjoys the harrowing sets more because they're ''fun in a weird way''.
Speaking to Variety for their Actors on Actors segment, she added: ''Probably the harrowing kind, because it's just more fun in a weird way. Honestly, hanging on set with the girls and laughing all day and thinking of silly stupid stuff to say was really fun, but we did it for five months. I was like, 'Oh my God. I'm still being a goofball.' I like sprinting. The thing about big movies for me is I don't know the difference other than it's just so long. You spread things out over such a long period of time. I can't harness things in the way I can when it's short. Long movies scare me a little bit because I feel like I'm going to want to get the hell out of there, man.''
Meanwhile, Kristen previously revealed it was Elizabeth Banks' idea to revive 'Charlie's Angels'.
She said: ''It was really fun. Liz is really funny. It was her idea to revive the movies. I'd never worked with her before but I've always been a huge fan. Tonally we're so different - she can squeeze a joke or a laugh out of anything and I'm the furthest from that.
''I was so thankful and ultimately she wrote a really warm, grounded - also very silly, stupid, sometimes slapstick - but also really well-intentioned movie. It's rad. These girls are actually smart and it's about women who are friends and who are good people working together ... It didn't lose the kitschy thing because she's really f***ing silly.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....