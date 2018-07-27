Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart will star alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.
Kristen Stewart has been joined by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska for the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.
The 28-year-old actress - who previously starred in the 'Twilight' franchise - will appear alongside Naomi and Ella in a new take on the 70s TV show.
The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who previously helmed the comedy sequel 'Pitch Perfect 2' and is also due to star as Bosley in the movie.
Looking forward to the production, Elizabeth said: '''Charlie's Angels,' for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s.
''This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn't be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.''
The reboot will mark Kristen's return to big-budget franchise films, having appeared in the 'Huntsman' series earlier in her career.
The actress previously revealed she was hoping to take part in the film.
Speaking in February, she explained: ''I would love to do it. I'm an enormous fan of Liz Banks and I think that she's the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way.''
What's more, Kristen claimed now was the perfect time to revisit the franchise.
She said: ''The movie should still be fun, but if you ground it and make it about women that really know how to help each other, it'll be perfect to release now. We're all together and strong.''
The 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is scheduled for release in September 2019.
