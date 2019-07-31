Kristen Stewart has opened up on her experiences with the late Karl Lagerfeld insisting he wasn't ''intimidating'' and was ''shockingly unpretentious''.

The 29-year-old actress has praised the late Chanel creative director - who passed away on February 19 at the age of 85 - and revealed he was ''incredibly inviting'' and ''true to himself'' despite his ''scary'' persona, and she will always remember the piece of advice he gave her about being a creative individual.

She said: ''It's funny how he presents - so austere and so scary. He wasn't though. He was incredibly inviting - insanely, shockingly unpretentious. He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherf***er, but it was true to him. It's almost like he sensed he was intimidating, so he was like, 'No. To have a creative heart is daunting, but let's get it beating faster and harder.'''

The 'Charlies Angels' star - who has been a Chanel ambassador since 2013 - was always ''encouraged'' to be herself by Lagerfeld and his words of advice helped ''shape'' her own style.

She added: ''He was always touching you while speaking to you. There's just a feeling that he gave me, an encouraging attaboy thing that shapes you in really profound ways.''

Kristen loves working with the prestigious French fashion house because it's a brand that is ''honest'' and real.

Speaking to the September 2019 Style Issue of Vanity Fair magazine, she said: ''With Chanel, I've never been made to feel like I was telling a story that wasn't being pulled out of me in a really honest way.''