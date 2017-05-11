Kristen Stewart is the new face of Chanel's new fragrance.

The 27-year-old actress - who was announced as the brand ambassador for the brand in 2013 - appeared in a campaign for the French fashion house's new Gabrielle Chanel handbag design last year, and the blonde-haired beauty has now been announced as the representative for the Gabrielle Chanel women's perfume, which has been created by Olivier Polge.

And, according to WWD, the 'Twilight' star - who portrays the role of Bella Swan in the franchise - is set to appear in the commercial, which was filmed by director Ringan Ledwidge, for the luxury label's new product that will be unveiled in September this year.

The Gabrielle Chanel fragrance marks the first new perfume pillar the designer brand has launched in 15 years.

Meanwhile Kristen, who has recently chopped off her locks in favour of a short buzz crop, needed permission from Chanel's bosses before she shaved her hair off.

Her hair stylist, Bridget Brager, previously said: ''Kristen had wanted to shave her head for the longest time. She's never been able to do it because of work. There was an opportunity with her newest movie to decide who her character was. We were working together one morning and she mentioned that she wanted to shave her head, and I said, 'OK, we can totally do it.' She flipped. She was like, 'We can do this today? I got in contact with Chanel, and we got the OK.' ''

Kristen shocked the industry when she debuted the new cut, which was a drastic decision she came to just 90 minutes before she was due to attend a red carpet event.

Bridget explained: ''We had an hour and a half before the premiere of her film, Personal Shopper. We dyed her hair platinum blonde and shaved her head. It was pretty intense. I was so nervous because they decide very last minute to do these kinds of things and you never know what kind of ride it's going to be.''