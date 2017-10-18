Kristen Stewart has opened up about sexual harassment of workers in Hollywood, insisting she has ''saved'' many crew members by stepping in to stop directors of photography.
Kristen Stewart has ''saved'' countless make-up artists and camera assistants from being sexually harassed.
The 27-year-old actress claims she has stepped in on ''many'' occasions to stop directors of photography from taking advantage of crew members, but admits such actions ''keep going every single day''.
She said: ''I can't tell you how many times I've saved makeup artists -- because it trickled down, too -- and camera assistants from DPs who are like, 'Woo woo.' It happens on lesser states as well.
''And when I say saved, I mean momentarily been like, 'Don't, f***er!' And they are embarrassed for one second but it just keeps going every single day.
''So, I'd say let's be aware of this on every level.
''Those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be because they are in fear of getting their next job, as every is actress, too, same deal.''
Kristen admitted she feels ''sick'' hearing all the recent sexual harassment stories coming out of Hollywood, but insisted she was ''thankful'' that such a subject is being brought to light in public.
Speaking at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills, she added: ''I want to express how thankful I am to hear what is typically a murmured sotto conversation.
''We've all been talking about this forever, not to make it specific, but it is, ah, about this m*********er.
''If I had someone close to me feel like they were subject to that type of manipulation or torment or fear ... especially being in our realm where we work, where we have taken strides toward something not quite equal but somewhat hopeful for sure, I would feel sick and do because I know a lot of these women.
''So, kudos to those who felt hopeful and comfortable enough to be caught and received and heard by those around them.''
Kristen's comments come after several stars accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and abuse, including Lysette Anthony, who has accused him of raping her during the 80s.
