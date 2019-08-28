Kristen Stewart is very ''focused'' on her new girlfriend, Dylan Meyer.
The 'Twilight' star has been spotted kissing her new flame Dylan Meyer, following her split from Stella Maxwell, and a source has now revealed the two are closer than ever.
A source told E! News: ''Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan. She is focused on having fun ... [They are] on both coasts together [and they] see each other as much as possible.''
Kristen had previously revealed she only dates people who ''complement'' her and she only embarks on a relationship with those who bring out her good sides, and who work as the perfect addition to her life.
She said: ''I only date people who complement me.''
Kristen wants to try different sexual exploits.
She explained: ''Some people know they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?' ... I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it?''
Kristen also admitted she dislikes having to explain her love life to other people.
She said: ''There's this idea that you're beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I'm ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole.''
