Kristen Stewart took off her high heels and walked the red carpet barefoot as she attended a screening of 'BlacKkKlansman' at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 28-year-old actress ensured all eyes were on her as she attended the premiere in a silver top and skirt finished with sky-high Christian Louboutin heels whilst attending the premiere but after the rain started to pour down, Kristen ran towards the Palais des Festivals for shelter, removing her heels to get there more quickly, breaking the festival's 'heels only' rule for the red carpet.

This isn't the first time the 'Twilight: Saga' star has broken the strict Cannes rule on footwear for female guests.

In 2016, Kristen made a statement by wearing flats and spoke out about the double standards when it comes to the dress code for women and men.

She said: ''Things have to change immediately. It has become really obvious that if [a man and I] were walking the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, 'Excuse me, young lady, you're not wearing heels. You cannot come in.' Then [I'm going to say], 'Neither is my friend. Does he have to wear heels?' It can work both ways.''