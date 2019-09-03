Kristen Stewart never wanted to be famous.

The 'Charlie's Angels' star - who is currently dating Stella Maxwell and has previously romanced the likes of St. Vincent and Robert Pattinson - has always felt uneasy in the public eye so was ''perplexed'' by fans accusing her of being ''ungrateful'' because she didn't seem to ''value'' being in such a prestigious position.

She said: ''I've tried to say this before, and I don't think I've ever articulated it properly... but people get mad at you because you're in such a grand position, so if you don't hold that up, you don't deserve it. I never valued the fame thing as much as I valued the experiences I got to do while working, and it perplexed me so much... Some people were like, 'You ungrateful asshole!' and I was like, ' Yeah, completely, I don't want to be famous, I want to do my work!' ''

When Kristen was in a relationship with her 'Twilight' co-star Robert, the pair never spoke about their personal lives together because they were desperate to maintain ''control'' of it as they had lost so much through the scrutiny they were under.

She explained to the new issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by.

''So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it's ours.' ''

The 29-year-old actress is amazed by the confidence of younger actors and the way they use social media to communicate with their fans.

She said: ''They have this insane agency. And the confidence! That is baffling! I'm like, how are you so confident? You're so young!''

However, Kristen isn't convinced they are all being truthful.

She added: ''[There are] a couple of people who are like real activists, really at the forefront of progress, and I'm like, 'You are a deplorable fraud! And all you really care about is people looking at you.' ''

The October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from September 5, 2019.

The interview can also been read at: www.harpersbazaar.com/kristenstewart