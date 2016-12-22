Kristen Stewart is dating Stella Maxwell and is having lots of fun with her.
Kristen Stewart is dating Stella Maxwell.
The 'Cafe Society' actress - who was most recently romantically linked with singer St. Vincent - is ''having fun'' with the Victoria's Secret model, and the pair recently enjoyed spending time together in Savannah, Georgia, where the 26-year-old star has been shooting a new movie.
A source told People magazine: ''Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun.
''When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her.
''She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.''
And away from filming, Kristen and Stella - who previously dated Miley Cyrus - enjoyed a number of strolls around the city, and the 26-year-old model is now staying with the 'Twilight' star in Los Angeles.
Another source said: ''Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around.
''They weren't affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.''
The couple were first seen together at the Met Gala earlier this year and were spotted leaving the afterparty in the same car.
Kristen - who was previously in a relationship with Robert Pattinson for five years - recently admitted she isn't ''ashamed'' of her sexuality.
She said: ''I'm not ashamed and I'm not confused.
''Things have changed. And not just with me - we're really allowed to encourage this new acceptance and be awesome.''
Following months of speculation, the 'Cafe Society' actress - who previously dated her 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson for five years - confirmed her relationship with Alicia in July.
The 'Equals' actress admitted she is more open about her personal life now she's in a same-sex relationship and feels much happier that she is being less closed off to people.
She said: ''When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialised, so I didn't like it.
''We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that.
''But then it changed when I started dating a girl.
''I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier.''
